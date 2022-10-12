Man in happy, three decade-long marriage doesn't know how to tell his wife he's gay

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to a wonderful woman for 29 years. We have two grown children, we are best friends, and our life together has been great. Abby, about 10 years ago, I realized I was gay. At first, I tried to ignore my feelings and concentrate on the commitment I had made to my wife and family.
For a while, this worked well. However, my feelings for men grew stronger, and trying to hide from my true self became much harder. Now I can't stop thinking about being with a man. I have even signed up for a dating site and flirted with a few men, although I have never met any of them in person because I don't want to cheat on my wife. I don't know if I should tell her I'm gay and want to date men, or if I should continue suppressing my feelings for the sake of my family. Please help.
— CONFLICTED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR CONFLICTED: You stated that you and your wife are best friends. You aren't the only person who realized later in life that you were gay and knew you had to be true to yourself. The time has come to tell her everything. She may or may not be shocked by the revelation, but she needs to know. How you both decide to handle this going forward is something only the two of you can work out.