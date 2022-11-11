Man in long-term sexless relationship wishes for intimacy

DEAR ABBY: I've been seeing a woman for close to two years. We are a couple, and we sleep in the same bed. She says she's my girl and I'm her guy. Yet, after all this time, she still won't have sex with me. I can't stop thinking she's doing it with somebody else. She's 40; I'm 50. What's going on?
— BEWILDERED IN OREGON
DEAR BEWILDERED: I would be interested in knowing how this woman has been responding if you have asked her why she won't have sex with you. If you haven't done that, the time to have asked was after you started sharing the same bed. Do not let your imagination run wild, because she may not be seeing anyone else. The answer may be that she has no sexual urges at all. If that's the case, you deserve to know so you can decide if this is the kind of relationship you want.