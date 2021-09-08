DEAR ABBY: I am a 65-year-old married man dealing with feelings I have never felt before. During the day I am reliving bad issues that happened in my marriage 25 years ago, and I am dreaming about them at night. I thought I was long past it. It makes me physically ill sometimes, and I think it's getting worse. In past letters you have written that you need to move on, tomorrow is another day, leave the past in the past and such. I get it. I WANT to. My question is: "Where is the switch located that I turn to the off position?"
— Martin in New Jersey
DEAR MARTIN: You will find the "switch" you're looking for in the office of a licensed mental health professional. When intrusive thoughts from the past become so overwhelming that they make you physically ill, it's time to get more help than anyone can give you in a letter or a newspaper. Please don't wait. Your physician or your insurance company can refer you.