DEAR ABBY: I gifted my boyfriend $5,000 so he could get rid of his credit debt. He was really stressed, and I thought it would be a solution. Now he's buying more stuff, like he didn't learn from this. I'm in a weird situation — why is he spending more? (I probably have no right to know what he has done with it.) Honestly, I don't think I'll do this again. What do you think?
— Sadly mistaken
DEAR SADLY MISTAKEN: Your irresponsible boyfriend is spending again because he now knows you will "rescue" him by paying his bills. This wasn't a tiny "oops," it was a big mistake. Put away your checkbook before he ruins your credit, too, and end the romance or he will bleed you dry!