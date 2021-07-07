Dear Abby
PHOTO PROVIDED BY METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

 DEAR ABBY: I gifted my boyfriend $5,000 so he could get rid of his credit debt. He was really stressed, and I thought it would be a solution. Now he's buying more stuff, like he didn't learn from this. I'm in a weird situation — why is he spending more? (I probably have no right to know what he has done with it.) Honestly, I don't think I'll do this again. What do you think?

— Sadly mistaken

DEAR SADLY MISTAKEN: Your irresponsible boyfriend is spending again because he now knows you will "rescue" him by paying his bills. This wasn't a tiny "oops," it was a big mistake. Put away your checkbook before he ruins your credit, too, and end the romance or he will bleed you dry!

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

COPYRIGHT 2021 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION