Man offers advice to other parents of LGBTQ youth

DEAR ABBY: I would like to address this to parents who have abandoned an LGBTQ child:
I have met your children through my transgender son, and I'm happy to report they are doing fine. They are the nicest, most caring people I know. Instead of being bitter and angry about your rejection, they are welcoming of everyone they meet.
I marvel at their dedication to love. They have taught me by their example that unconditional love is the foundation of the LGBTQ fellowship. It reminds me of a man born in Bethlehem long ago, who taught unconditional love of all people.
Sadly, it seems His message has been diluted, distorted and rewritten. If He were around today, I believe He would really like your child.
So, in closing, let me congratulate you for having raised a wonderful, loving child who is filled with joy and generosity. And please remember: It's never too late to learn how to love.
— PROUD DAD OF A WONDERFUL SON
DEAR PROUD DAD: Your letter carries a strong, positive message. We are all God's children. While I hope your letter will open those parents' hearts, if it doesn't do that, take comfort in the knowledge that many LGBTQ individuals who have been rejected by their parents have learned to build chosen families -- with people like YOU.