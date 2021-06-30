Dear Abby
Photo provided by Metro Creative Connection

DEAR ABBY: My husband's birthday is on the same day as our grandson's first communion. Our grandson's family lives out of town, about a day's drive. The problem is, my husband is not Catholic and doesn't want to go because he doesn't want to spend his birthday driving and sitting in a church. I am so torn. Should I push it? He was upset when I told him I wanted to go. He feels I should put him before the children and grandchildren.

— In the middle

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Your husband is being childish and selfish. Your grandchild will have only one first communion, while you and your husband can celebrate his birthday on another day. Can you get to the site by other means of transportation to spare him the driving? He should be ashamed of himself. I hope his candle goes out before he makes a wish!

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

COPYRIGHT 2021 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION