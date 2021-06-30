DEAR ABBY: My husband's birthday is on the same day as our grandson's first communion. Our grandson's family lives out of town, about a day's drive. The problem is, my husband is not Catholic and doesn't want to go because he doesn't want to spend his birthday driving and sitting in a church. I am so torn. Should I push it? He was upset when I told him I wanted to go. He feels I should put him before the children and grandchildren.
— In the middle
DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Your husband is being childish and selfish. Your grandchild will have only one first communion, while you and your husband can celebrate his birthday on another day. Can you get to the site by other means of transportation to spare him the driving? He should be ashamed of himself. I hope his candle goes out before he makes a wish!