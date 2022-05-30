Man should attend the funeral of old school friend

DEAR ABBY: I'm writing in response to "Paying Respects in California" (Feb. 19), the married man who wondered if it was weird for him to attend the funeral of an old school friend (female) and to go alone.
At my mother's funeral (our father had passed years before), a few of my mom's old school friends, male and female, showed up and stopped to tell us how they had gone to school with her and wanted to pay their respects. One gentleman said he went on a few dates with her. Another confessed he had the biggest crush on her in school.
Whether they had wives at home or not never crossed our minds at the time. We were just so touched that they came, and that after all these years she still meant something to them. And we loved hearing about the crush. We were so happy and tickled to hear these stories about our school-aged mom at a time when our hearts were broken because of her loss.
Yes, "Paying Respects" should go to the funeral. I am sure her family will appreciate it.
— BILLIE JO IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR BILLIE JO: Thank you for your letter. Your sentiments were echoed by many other readers. One commented that she attended the viewing of a former co-worker she wasn't close to ONLY out of respect for his mother who was still alive. Others expressed experiencing a sense of closure from reconnecting with the family and friends of someone they knew in the past.
DEAR READERS: Along with the millions of Americans who are observing this Memorial Day, I am adding my prayer of thanks for those courageous men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country. May they rest in peace. — LOVE, ABBY