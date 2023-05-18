Man sick of roommate shutting him out of his own house

DEAR ABBY: I am a man who let a woman move into my house 10 years ago. She's intelligent and said she was going to get a professional job in her former field, but she never tried. She moved all her possessions in, and her stuff is piled high everywhere. She's a COVID fanatic and insists we live separately — she's downstairs, and I'm upstairs. We are both fully vaccinated.
She puts food out for me, and I have not even been "allowed" to go downstairs in my own house. She has a bit of a temper. She pays no rent or utilities. She has little money yet refuses to take her Social Security, although she's eligible, which I find bizarre. I've been reluctant to have her evicted. What can I do?
— BIGGEST IDIOT ON EARTH
DEAR 'IDIOT': Call your lawyer and explain what has been going on, because you may need assistance in following my advice, which is this: Tell the freeloading woman you have had it with the living arrangement and need her out of YOUR home. Give her a date by which she has to be out of there and, if there are any problems, formally evict her. You may have to give her a down payment on a rental, but only if you feel generous. It looks to me like you have allowed yourself to be taken advantage of.