Man still dwelling on wife's financial secrets, 52 years later

DEAR ABBY: I married my high school sweetheart in 1967. In 1979, after 12 years of marriage, we refinanced our mortgage so we could add a room. During the credit check, it was brought to my attention that my wife had borrowed $14,000 and opened a secret mailbox in a different town to hide it from me.
The problem was, and still is, that she has refused for 52 years to tell me what it was for. Needless to say, my trust in her was shaken. She had no drinking, gambling or drug problems. I must have asked her a thousand times what she needed the money for, and still no answer. Our marriage went downhill, I had an affair, and we separated.
In 1990, we got back together, but it wasn't the same. The kids were grown, so four years later we divorced. I'm 75 now, remarried 20 years ago, and I still can't figure out why she couldn't tell me the truth to save our marriage. (Abortion keeps popping into my mind.) A day does not go by that it doesn't enter my mind even all these years later. My kids are estranged because all they know is that I had an affair. I suppose I will be wondering until my dying day. Advice?
— STILL IN THE DARK
DEAR STILL: What your ex-wife needed that money for is anybody's guess. She may have used it to bail out a friend who was in trouble. She also could have been paying off a blackmailer. The possibilities are so varied that guessing her motive could be a parlor game.
Since you asked, my advice to you is to finally let the past stay in the past and quit upsetting yourself over something you will never get a straight answer about. There are few more effective ways to diminish the joys of the present than to do what you are doing.