Man struggling with illness discovers wife's infidelity

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married 36 years. Ask anyone who knows us, and they'll say we are the perfect couple — no major issues, loving, trusting, etc. I was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia three years ago, and my wife has been a godsend. I couldn't ask for a better partner.
The other day I overheard her on the phone, and something she said caught my attention. When I asked her about it, she confessed that she had cheated. She said it had happened two or three times, two or three years ago with her first boyfriend from college. He had contacted her to get together for coffee, and he kissed her. The next time he came to our town, they met at his hotel room and had sex. Abby, I am devastated, but there is nothing I can do. I am 50 percent dependent on her, and it will only increase. She said I can ask her anything at all, and she will answer me honestly. I haven't yet, because I'm still in shock. Please help me figure out what to do.
— FEW OPTIONS IN NEVADA
DEAR FEW OPTIONS: I can only imagine how hurt you must be, and for that you have my sympathy. Because you need your wife to care for you during the course of your illness, the most obvious thing I can suggest is that you not ask her these kinds of questions. Her infidelity may have happened because she was devastated by the medical diagnosis you had just received. The healthiest thing for both of you would be to respect her for her honesty and forgive her for her moments of weakness.