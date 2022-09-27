<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Man uncomfortable that fiancee is still friends with her exes

DEAR ABBY: My fiancée has been married twice and insists on maintaining contact with four prior sexual partners (other than husbands). Most of the contact is by Facebook, instant message and cellphone. But one former partner is a high school classmate she sees every year at class "get-togethers."

I think what she's doing is inappropriate and will certainly be so after we are married. She insists they are just "friends" and I am being immature and "untrusting." She's adamant that she is unwilling to cease contact with these former sexual partners (now friends) under any circumstances. What's a guy to do?

— CROWDED IN FLORIDA

DEAR CROWDED: A "guy" either accepts what his fiancée is telling him — that these old flames are just friends now — or he terminates the engagement and starts searching for a woman he believes he CAN trust.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all