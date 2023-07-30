Man unsure how to approach dating

DEAR ABBY: I'm a gentleman who would like to date more than I do. I want to ask a woman in my church choir out for coffee or lunch on a Sunday afternoon. But I get so nervous I get knots in my stomach. I know dating is one of the things I need to leave in God's hands and have His help in getting over the nerves.
I like my friend in the choir a lot. I think she's a wonderful and caring person. I want to get to know her better because, even though we've said "Hi" and "Bye" and exchanged glances during choir practice on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings, I don't know her heart and what makes her tick. Can you offer some advice?
— PAINFULLY SHY IN MISSOURI
DEAR PAINFULLY SHY: Start treating the woman as you would a friend rather than a love interest. Asking a fellow choir member to join you for coffee afterward or for a lunch could be a healthy, nonthreatening beginning of a relationship. (Notice I didn't use the word "romance.") Because you want to get to know her better, summon your courage and let her get to know YOU better. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.