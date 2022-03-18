Man upset at missing invite to wife's 90th birthday

DEAR ABBY: My wife's 90th birthday is coming up soon. Our younger daughter is giving her a birthday party at a nice restaurant and inviting only women. When I asked her why I wasn't invited, she said the party will be "more fun" with only ladies. I don't understand or agree with this. I would enjoy visiting with the ladies. What do you think about her decision? I think it stinks.
— NOT INVITED IN TEXAS
DEAR NOT INVITED: I "think" this decision should have been made by your wife as well as your daughter. At your ages, there's no guarantee how many more birthdays you will have together, and for you to be summarily excluded seems wrong to me. If this is a ladies' luncheon, it's possible "the girls" will enjoy celebrating without their husbands — if they are lucky enough to still have husbands.
Because this milestone birthday is one you would like to celebrate with your wife, why not take her out for a special dinner — just the two of you — or include your children, grandchildren, great-grandkids, etc., and make it a family affair?