Man upset with girlfriend for not canceling when sick

DEAR ABBY: I am a middle-aged man. My girlfriend of nine months is the same age. I have been pretty careful in guarding against COVID over the last two years. Abby, my girlfriend showed up yesterday, obviously sick. The first words out of her mouth were, "I didn't tell you because I know you would have canceled the date." She told me she had tested herself for COVID and it was negative, and she just has "allergies."
As the day progressed, her congestion/sickness grew worse. When I discussed this with my adult children (who live at home), they were furious! We were supposed to celebrate Labor Day with a gathering at her place. I canceled it, telling her she has to be 100 percent. Should I have waited longer to start dating?
— CAREFUL IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR CAREFUL: A less self-centered person than your girlfriend would have informed you that she wasn't feeling well and offered to reschedule your date, or left the decision up to you. She would not have shown up and risked exposing you and your family members to COVID. I am not advising that you should have waited longer to start dating. Instead, you should have chosen whom you dated more carefully, because this woman is dangerously selfish and inconsiderate.