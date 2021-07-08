DEAR ABBY: At family gatherings, I can't get a word in edgewise. When I try to join the conversation, invariably someone — usually my wife — cuts me off, dismisses what I have to say as "fiction" and shuts me down. It is extremely disrespectful and I feel humiliated and embarrassed by her comments. My silence does not mean consent.
She and the family live by the rule that the one who speaks loudest speaks best. I have complained privately to her to no avail. She won't admit there's a problem. She says these verbal free-for-alls are a part of her "culture." I love her and the family, but have begun to withdraw as much as I can from these gatherings. For what it's worth, I'm fairly well-educated, stay reasonably well-informed, have traveled quite a bit and believe I could add worthwhile and valid input to our gatherings, if I had the chance. Please advise.
— Unheard man of the family
DEAR UNHEARD: You may be the "man of the family," but your wife assumed the dominant role the first time she dismissed what you were saying as "fiction." You may love her and her overbearing, disrespectful family, but what has been going on is a part of no "culture" I have heard of. Nothing will change until you either insist that she be sensitive to your feelings, treat you with respect and refuse to attend gatherings if you are not allowed to fully participate.