DEAR ABBY

Man walked out on fiance 6 months before the wedding — while she was pregnant with his 4 babies

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of six years left me five months ago for another woman. We were engaged to be married later this year. After he left, I discovered that for the last two years he had been seeing this woman behind my back. It was devastating. We are expecting quadruplets in about four months, and he all of a sudden abandoned me and our babies. It has been a big shock.

Am I normal for feeling devastated, angry, mad and hateful all at the same time? And is it normal for me to want my ex to give me the closure I and his babies deserve so that I can move on with my life alone? What advice do you have for me?

— SUFFERING IN IOWA

DEAR SUFFERING: You have my deepest sympathy. Your feelings are normal, and you have good reason for your anger and outrage. Your next "step" should be into the office of an attorney who will help ensure that the boyfriend who abandoned you will support his four babies into adulthood. Because you are linked to him for the next 18 years, you cannot have total closure, but this would be a giant leap in the right direction.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

