DEAR ABBY: I have a relationship problem I hope you can help me with. I have loved this woman for years. We grew up together. We parted because I had to move away to Japan.
Well, a few years ago, we met again. We began to communicate, and all my feelings for her rushed back after all these years. I know she doesn't feel the same way about me. How can I let her know how bad it hurts, this unrequited love?
-- Smitten in the West
DEAR SMITTEN: I don't think that's such a good idea. Knowing this woman doesn't reciprocate your feelings, do you really think informing her that "all those feelings have rushed back" will endear you? It may cause her embarrassment. You will be happier if you stop dwelling on your unrequited love from the past, resolve to live in the present and, from now on, look for companionship from candidates who are emotionally available.