DEAR ABBY: My ex-girlfriend and I have been good friends for the past five years. Even though our relationship didn't work out, I still want to be there for her as a friend. My ex isn't that financially responsible, nor is her family, and she keeps asking me for bailouts. I have loaned her thousands of dollars since our breakup, Abby.
I am of two minds about this. Part of me feels I'm being taken advantage of. However, the other part of me knows she doesn't have many friends and, because I believe in karma, I tend to help those in need. Please tell me what I should do. Should I continue helping or let her fail?
— Lending a helping hand
DEAR LENDING: There is a point after which "helping" becomes enabling. You reached that milestone years ago. It's time to let your ex-girlfriend suffer the consequences of her financial irresponsibility so you can focus on helping people who won't take advantage of your generosity.