Man with rare skin condition has supportive wife, but still wants surgery

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to the same woman for 20 years. We are happy together. I have a skin condition called NF1 and have tumors all over my body except my legs and face (those were removed a number of years ago).
I still have a number of them on my arms that I want taken off. But my wife says she's happy the way I am, and when she met me, she was OK with the way I was. However, for my own self-confidence I want them gone. Should I stay as I am or have them removed?
— TORN IN TENNESSEE
DEAR TORN: That your wife loves you "just the way you are" is wonderful. But it's just as important that YOU love yourself the way you are. If you would feel happier and more confident having the growths removed, you should do it.