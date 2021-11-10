DEAR ABBY: I'm a 25-year-old man who has never had a girlfriend. Recently, a woman I work with seems to be showing an interest in me. She's the same age as I am. I might feel the same way about her, but she mentioned that she's going through a divorce. Is it worth asking for her number to see where things go?

— HOPING IN THE HEARTLAND

DEAR HOPING: Proceed with caution. You can ask for her number, but take things very slowly. She may need a friend right now more than a romance. Also, much depends upon the fraternization policies in your workplace. Sometimes these relationships are frowned upon, which could cost one or both of you your jobs.

