DEAR ABBY: I'm a 25-year-old man who has never had a girlfriend. Recently, a woman I work with seems to be showing an interest in me. She's the same age as I am. I might feel the same way about her, but she mentioned that she's going through a divorce. Is it worth asking for her number to see where things go?
— HOPING IN THE HEARTLAND
DEAR HOPING: Proceed with caution. You can ask for her number, but take things very slowly. She may need a friend right now more than a romance. Also, much depends upon the fraternization policies in your workplace. Sometimes these relationships are frowned upon, which could cost one or both of you your jobs.