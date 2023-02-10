<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Man wonders why his fiancée has friend-zoned him

DEAR ABBY: My fiancee and I began dating 2 1/2 years ago. We are in our late 50s. We moved in together four months ago and took out an equity loan for improvements on the house. Until we moved in, we were planning our future together, traveling and having fun. Once we moved in, however, everything changed.

Two months later, she came to me saying "something is not right." She says she loves me, she's attracted to me and doesn't want me to leave. She says I treat her like she's never been treated before, and I'm so good to her (her words). But I feel like I have been put into the friend zone. This usually happens after a couple of dates, not years. It's tearing her up because she doesn't want to feel this way, and it has me stumped about how to handle it. Is it cold feet?

— BAD CHANGE IN NEW YORK

DEAR BAD CHANGE: I don't know, you don't know and it is possible that SHE can't identify what's "wrong" either. Do not procrastinate. Get a referral to a licensed marriage and family therapist for pre-marital counseling. If the two of you do this, whatever is bothering her will be revealed. If she refuses to go, seek counseling without her. (I hope there is no prepayment penalty on that loan.)

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

