DEAR ABBY

Man won't stop ogling his mother's behind

DEAR ABBY: I have caught my boyfriend looking at his mom's rear end more than once. She sometimes walks around the house in tight-fitting booty shorts that are so short you can see part of her butt. Sometimes he actually stares, which I find extremely disturbing. I'm not sure what to do. I have even thought about breaking up with him. We usually hang out at my house, but whenever we spend time at his house and his mom wears short shorts, I catch him. Please advise me on this.

— CAN'T UNSEE THIS

DEAR CAN'T UNSEE: Have you talked with your boyfriend about your observation? If you haven't, you should. If you are seriously worried that he's lusting after his mother, you should absolutely end the romance. No ifs, ands or butts.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

