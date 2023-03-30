<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Man would like to help his estranged sister with money

DEAR ABBY: I'm a retired married man. My sister, who is four years younger, was recently widowed. She was married for a long time to an abusive alcoholic who eventually drank himself to death. Sometime later, she married a friend of hers who I suspect was also abusive. He died a year ago, leaving her with almost nothing.

Because of differences in our political and spiritual beliefs, my sister and I are not close. She tends to be very defensive in conversation and emails. However, my wife and I have been thinking we'd like to give her something monetarily so she could be more comfortable. It wouldn't be a single gift on our part, or a large amount. We feel it would be best if given on a weekly or monthly basis.

How should I approach my sister about it? There will be no strings attached, just a regularly given amount to do with however she wants. Any thoughts you have would be greatly appreciated.

— NOT CLOSE, BUT CARING

DEAR NOT CLOSE: You are caring, thoughtful and generous. It is a shame that political differences have driven a wedge between you and your sister. Because she "tends to be defensive" when the two of you make contact, ask your attorney to write her a letter explaining that you and your wife are doing some "estate planning" and you wish to give her a certain sum of money each week (or month) to use as she wishes. If she's interested, she should contact the attorney so the arrangements can be made.

