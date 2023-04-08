Man's ex-wife refuses to allow his new partner at family gatherings

DEAR ABBY: I have been divorced from "Mildred" for 10 years. I have been with my girlfriend, "Eleanor," for five years, and we are serious. (She was not the cause of the divorce; Mildred's temper was.) My daughter's boyfriend plans to propose to her at a surprise party. All her friends and family will be there. Mildred is hosting the party, and she's refusing to allow Eleanor to attend. My ex and Eleanor have never seen or spoken to each other. What should I do?
— EXCITED DAD IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR DAD: What you should NOT do is allow your ex-wife's vindictiveness to dictate your social life. If you would like to bring your girlfriend of five years to the party, make plain to your ex that you're bringing her, and then do it. Mildred does not have to like Eleanor to behave like a gracious hostess and a lady. (She probably could benefit from counseling, but do not suggest it.)
Actually, counseling might be helpful for you and Eleanor to help you learn how to handle Mildred in the future, because there will probably be more family celebrations. You have my sympathy.