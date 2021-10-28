Man's lack of empathy costing him friends

DEAR ABBY: I have a longtime friend who is an amazing person. He has almost every positive attribute anyone could want — he's smart, hardworking, successful, strong and athletic, fit and attractive, generous, witty, etc.
His only flaw is a big one. He lacks empathy and is sometimes very insensitive. Over the years, on a number of occasions, he has said or done things that left me feeling humiliated. He doesn't seem to understand that it isn't how generous you were to them, people remember how you make them FEEL.
He has few real friends who can tolerate him, and some have walked out of his life. I'm on the verge of doing the same thing. How can I get him to change his behavior before it is too late? (We are both older men.)
— HUMILIATED IN ALBUQUERQUE
DEAR HUMILIATED: Point out to this person that, more than once, he has said or done things that made you feel humiliated. While you're at it, mention that this unpleasant trait is what has caused "Tom," "Dick," "Harry," "Sleepy" and "Grumpy" to walk out of his life. Then tell him you no longer intend to allow it to happen to you, and if it happens again, you will join the others.