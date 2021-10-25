DEAR ABBY: I have three daughters who live with me. My ex-wife told them what I used to do for work after I got out of the service, before they were born. I was a mercenary. I was hired by a reputable security firm, and I never did anything illegal or morally wrong, but my daughters look at me differently now. How do I set this right?
— FULL-TIME DAD IN OREGON
DEAR DAD: I wish you had mentioned how old your daughters are, and described how they are treating you "differently." You need to have an honest talk with them — in an age-appropriate way — about your former career and be prepared to answer any questions they may have. In a case like this, being open and forthright is the solution.