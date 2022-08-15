Married man wonders why he should feel guilty for having a mistress

DEAR ABBY: I'm a very successful 55-year-old married man. I love my wife, but I have a girlfriend I also love. Both women feed my soul. I hate that society tells me I'm wrong for having the two of them. I spend quality time with both. I make enough money to go on expensive, extended vacations. I love my life.
These two ladies are the best thing that ever happened to me besides my three beautiful children. Why shouldn't I be able to enjoy both of them without feeling like I'm sneaking around all the time? I know there are going to be naysayers who respond. But most women will probably never be the only woman in a man's life.
— HAPPY WITH TWO
DEAR HAPPY WITH TWO: This may seem like a silly, unimportant detail but — how do your wife and your mistress feel about this arrangement? You mentioned that you feel like you are sneaking around. Why is that? Isn't your wife on board with it? And how about your mistress? Will she be satisfied with the status quo until she's a senior citizen with the understanding that you will leave her a very rich old lady?
It's not lost on me that nowhere in your letter have you asked me for "advice." I'm printing this because we all know there are married men in the upper income brackets who, like you, feel entitled to enjoy the attentions of more than one woman. But all it demonstrates is that having money does not guarantee a person has character — or class.