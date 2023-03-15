Married woman sees no problem with dating other men

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating outside my marriage. My husband doesn't know. It's nothing serious — just dinner, drinks and dancing. All the men have been single. I would never go out with a married man. All of them have respected my boundaries. I don't want to be unfaithful to my husband; I'm just having a little fun. Do you think a little goodnight kiss would be OK, to show my appreciation?
— SLIGHTLY NAUGHTY IN NEW MEXICO
DEAR SLIGHTLY NAUGHTY: No, I do not. A goodnight kiss would be no more appropriate than dating on the sly has been. A better solution would be for you to teach your husband to dance.