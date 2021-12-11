DEAR ABBY: Forty years ago, I had an affair with a married man. When he broke up with me, I didn't think I could live through it, but I had a 2-year-old daughter from another relationship and I had to hold it together. A few years later, I met and married my husband of 35 years.
Three months ago, I received a message on Facebook saying, "If this is who I think it is, how are things?" I know I never should have, but I answered. My former lover lives hundreds of miles from me, but we text almost every day. I am just realizing how narcissistic he is, and I need to end this.
My husband and I have had problems over the years, but we have raised three very successful children and have three beautiful grandkids. It was nice to hear how my ex always loved me and how we are soul mates — saying everything I wanted to hear. But now that I've been dragged down that rabbit hole, I need to get out and quit falling for his lies. Please help.
— MUDDLED IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR MUDDLED: If this emotional fling continues, it will destroy the life you have created with your husband of 35 years. If there are issues in your marriage that made you vulnerable to your old lover, I urge you to deal with them. Please reread the first paragraph of your letter, then GHOST AND BLOCK THIS PERSON. You owe him nothing — not even a goodbye.