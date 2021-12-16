Middle schooler has trouble navigating the lunchroom

DEAR ABBY: I have begun high school and I love it, but I'm bumping into friend problems. My new friend has many other friends in one big friend group, and she's inviting me to join them. I barely know these people, and some of them make me uncomfortable, but I still eat lunch with them sometimes. I don't want to be rude to my friend, but I am unsure if I want to join this group.
I have a separate friend whom I met in middle school, and I have reason to believe that I am his only friend. He eats lunch with me and my upperclassmen friends. They ignore him while he talks to me about the things we like. I am afraid I'm hurting him by making more friends. Any advice?
— STRESSED TEEN IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR TEEN: New relationships take time to develop. With time, as you and your new classmates get to know each other better, you may feel more comfortable with them. If that doesn't happen, you may want to make other plans for lunch.
That you have been including your middle school friend during those lunches I think is loyal, caring and compassionate. Doing so is not "hurting" him. If he's unable to integrate and become part of the group, no law says the two of you must have lunch with those people every single day. Consider alternating lunches with other students so you can widen your circle of friends. Friends are treasures. The more of them you have, the richer your life will be.