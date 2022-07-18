Mom caught in between arguing husband and daughter

DEAR ABBY: My recently married daughter and my husband had a stupid argument before Sunday dinner six weeks ago and haven't spoken since. I love my daughter very much and want to see her, but she refuses to come here as she feels her dad owes her an apology.
She and her husband were late (as usual) for dinner, and my husband (who is ill and not sleeping well) just lost it and she burst into tears. I felt for both of them. Neither of them ate dinner, and neither one spoke. They have texted each other, but haven't seen each other. It's stressing me out big-time.
Sunday dinners have been put on hold, and my patience is wearing thin. I think they're both in the wrong and need to talk, but neither will make the first move. Any ideas?
— MOM & WIFE TO THE STUBBORN
DEAR M&W: May I be frank? Your husband was not feeling well and, in addition, was sleep-deprived. That he may have been more sensitive than usual is understandable. He was certainly within his rights to point out to your daughter and her husband that their habitual tardiness is rude and inconsiderate. They were long overdue in hearing it.
Your daughter and son-in-law owe him — and YOU — an apology. Support your husband and hope your self-centered daughter matures enough to admit they were wrong and apologize. In the meantime, please make plans with other folks for Sunday dinners, which will give you less time to brood.