Dear Abby
PHOTO PROVIDED BY METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

DEAR ABBY: I enjoy watching sporting events that I record earlier in the day or a day or so before. I don't like knowing the outcome of the event before I watch, so I'm careful not to watch TV or listen to the radio before playing back the recorded event. My husband (of 36 years) knows I feel this way, but sometimes he forgets and tells me the outcome.

Our son, who is 13, became aware of the results of a game, and I asked him (twice) to please keep it to himself. He told me anyway, in front of my husband. I was irritated and asked him why he had intentionally ruined the event. My husband said I need to "get Zen" and didn't think it was a big deal. Is my request so ridiculous that they should be fine with disregarding it?

— Waiting to watch

DEAR WAITING: Of course not. Your 13-year-old son was being a brat, and your husband allowed him to disrespect your wishes. What you were asking for is no different than not wanting to know the end of a movie or the outcome of an awards show. It's time you and your hubby had a serious discussion about what happened so it won't happen again. And your kid should be told that if he does it again, there will be repercussions.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

