DEAR ABBY: I enjoy watching sporting events that I record earlier in the day or a day or so before. I don't like knowing the outcome of the event before I watch, so I'm careful not to watch TV or listen to the radio before playing back the recorded event. My husband (of 36 years) knows I feel this way, but sometimes he forgets and tells me the outcome.
Our son, who is 13, became aware of the results of a game, and I asked him (twice) to please keep it to himself. He told me anyway, in front of my husband. I was irritated and asked him why he had intentionally ruined the event. My husband said I need to "get Zen" and didn't think it was a big deal. Is my request so ridiculous that they should be fine with disregarding it?
— Waiting to watch
DEAR WAITING: Of course not. Your 13-year-old son was being a brat, and your husband allowed him to disrespect your wishes. What you were asking for is no different than not wanting to know the end of a movie or the outcome of an awards show. It's time you and your hubby had a serious discussion about what happened so it won't happen again. And your kid should be told that if he does it again, there will be repercussions.