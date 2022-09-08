Mom hurt over distant relationship with daughter

DEAR ABBY: I have two grown daughters I love very much. Although I have a great relationship with the younger one, my relationship with my older daughter has always been more work. We don't argue, but she's much less connected to me. She lives in Chicago; I'm in Texas. She never calls or texts unless she needs money or air miles. If I text her, she often doesn't respond. She also forgets my birthday and Mother's Day.
I just learned she came to town, stayed with my parents for a week and didn't tell me she was coming. How do I react? Should I tell her how hurt I am, continue as though nothing has happened or start treating her the way she treats me? When I have tried to talk to her in the past, it seemed to make things worse. I can't imagine cutting her out of my life, but I am tired of this one-way relationship.
— HEARTBROKEN MOM
DEAR HEARTBROKEN: By avoiding you and not communicating directly, your daughter is sending you a strong message. You do not have to cut her out of your life because it appears she has pretty much cut you out of hers. This sorry situation won't be fixed unless the two of you can have a meaningful dialogue without her — or you — becoming defensive. If your parents understand what the problem is, perhaps they can explain it to you. However, if they can't give you some insight, then for your own sake, concentrate on the daughter who behaves like one.