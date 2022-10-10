Mom hurt when daughter chooses to stay with dad for the school year

DEAR ABBY: I am a mother of three amazing children, ages 14, 10 and 1. My oldest children were born while I was actively addicted to drugs and alcohol. They were 6 and 2 when I got sober. Due to my past, they lived with their father. We never went to court; we decided custody on our own.
Three years ago, I married my amazing husband. The next year my daughter decided to move in with us. She lived with us for two years and was planning on doing so again this school year. At the last minute, three days before she was to come home, she decided to remain with her father, who lives in another state.
I know his side of the family has always made her feel guilty for leaving there, and I feel like they worked on her all summer. I'm heartbroken, but I refuse to stoop to their level and make her feel guilty. I'm proud of my daughter for being strong enough to make this decision, but I just can't help but feel like I've done something wrong. They are well taken care of at their father's house, but there are a total of eight kids there, and I don't feel she will get enough attention. What should I do?
— HURTING HEART IN LOUISIANA
DEAR HURTING HEART: Instead of beating yourself up over something you "might" have done, ask your daughter why she chose to stay with her father for the school year. I think it's a fair question if asked in a nonconfrontational way. The answer may be as simple as she formed some new friendships and doesn't want them to end. Then, allow this new scenario to play out. It's entirely possible that in a few months or next year she may want to return to you and your husband.