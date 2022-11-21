Mom still close with son's ex wonders if she should tell him she's moved on

DEAR ABBY: My son "Alex" and his girlfriend, "Dee," lived together for eight years. We were all very close and did lots of family things together with my other son and his family. Alex broke up with Dee two years ago, although they continued talking for some time afterward. We all hoped they would make up. He was under a lot of stress at the time and suffers from depression and anxiety. He was sorry a month after the breakup, but Dee did not want to get back together.
We have stayed in touch. She still skates with my daughter-in-law, and we met for brunch recently. Dee mentioned she met someone on an online dating site six months ago and it could get serious. This man knows she feels it's time for marriage and a family. He is eight years older than she is, never married and has no kids. They are not living together. Dee has met his family.
Should I let my son know? I feel Alex needs to move on, and he really hasn't. I think he still hopes they will be together.
— PROTECTIVE MOM IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR MOM: Dee told you she had met someone because she knew you would deliver the message to your son. If he has put his life on hold, hoping to reunite with her, he deserves to know it isn't in the cards — so tell him.