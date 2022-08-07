Mom struggles to include abusive ex in her daughter's life

DEAR ABBY: I'm a single mother of a 2-year-old girl whose father has been absent for most of her life. He comes and goes. He's in a much better place financially now than he was before, and he wants to be a part of her life. He was verbally abusive and, on one occasion, physically abused me. My siblings and I grew up without a father, and it upsets me that my daughter must experience the same. My ex says he's grown up a lot being away from her and says he's willing to make it work for her sake. I'm unsure since he's broken so many promises, but I want my daughter to grow up with her dad in the picture. My family, who I live with, knows the hell I went through when I was with him. They are against him being around, so now I feel like I have to sneak around when he wants to see her. Deep down I want him in her life but, on the other hand, my family's opinion matters to me since they stepped up when he chose to step down. Advice?
— TORN MOM IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR MOM: That your ex has matured enough that he now wants to be a part of his daughter's life is laudable. But allow it only if he's willing to get counseling for his anger problem. If he does that, it will then be time for you to find the courage to quit sneaking around, inform your family you want your daughter to know her father and proceed from there, hoping he won't flake out again.