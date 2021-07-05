DEAR ABBY: A few months before my son "Travis" turned 18, he moved into a friend's house. The year before he left, it seemed like he did everything possible to upset me and my younger son, who is 7. Travis would antagonize his little brother, and when a reaction happened, Travis would blame him for reacting.
Travis missed 37 days of school and claimed it was my fault. He refused to help with chores and was mad every day about something. When he left, we had a long talk about it, but he did not admit it or apologize for his behavior. I feel guilty for not wanting a relationship with him because he doesn't have a lot of supportive people in his life. But how do I be supportive to someone I don't feel deserves my support?
— Torn mom in Illinois
DEAR MOM: Support your son by continuing to love him as you always have. Support him by encouraging him to get his high school diploma and, possibly, counseling from a licensed mental health professional so he can figure out what his issues are and resolve them. What you should not do is support him financially under these circumstances. Let him know you will always be there for him if he changes his mind. At 18, he needs to learn to take responsibility for the decisions he makes. Moving out under the circumstances you described was a poor choice.