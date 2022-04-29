Mom wondering if she should trick adult daughter into drinking less caffeine

DEAR ABBY: My college-age daughter who still lives with me is addicted to caffeine. I am considering slowly replacing the regular coffee with decaf without telling her. I don't want to tell her, as this may get in her head, and she may react by having withdrawal symptoms. I don't think she would be angry, because she knows I am always looking out for her. What do you think?
— MOM WITH A PLAN
DEAR MOM: Quit being a helicopter barista. Have enough respect for your college-age daughter to tell her the amount of coffee she consumes is a concern for you. Then ask if she would like your help to cut back. Withdrawal symptoms from caffeine are real, and your daughter might wonder what's wrong when she experiences symptoms of withdrawal if you keep her in the dark.