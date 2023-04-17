Mom wonders how to make daughters care about their weight

DEAR ABBY: I was a good mom, staying at home for 17 years. I love my two girls (39 and 45). Both are very heavy. I always struggled with weight, too, but I lost 50 pounds in the last year. They don't seem to care about their weight issues, and I have a lot of guilt about it. They are hard to talk to (they say I'm "too critical"), so I don't say much. I don't know how to handle this situation. It breaks my heart. Please advise.
— GUILTY MOM IN ARIZONA
DEAR GUILTY: Your daughters are sensitive about their weight. Recognize that the topic is off the table. They are both adults, so resist the urge to "correct" them. You can lead by example, and taking off those extra pounds was a good start. Accept that you cannot live your daughters' lives for them. Concentrate on your own and you will all be happier.