Mom wonders what to gift son for his third wedding

DEAR ABBY: My son is getting married for the third time. I paid for half of his first wedding and also gave a generous gift. I gave him a significant cash gift for his second wedding. Do I give him and his new bride yet another cash gift?
They are planning a small wedding overseas, which I won't be attending. All have been — or will be — first weddings for the brides. I don't want the new bride to feel slighted, but on the other hand, it's getting really expensive for me. They live a nomadic life, so material gifts would not be appreciated by them. What's a perplexed mother to do?
— DISGUSTED MOM IN FLORIDA
DEAR MOM: Write them a check and hope the third time is the charm for your nomadic son. Then tell him you're closing your checkbook.