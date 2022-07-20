<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Mom wonders what to gift son for his third wedding

DEAR ABBY: My son is getting married for the third time. I paid for half of his first wedding and also gave a generous gift. I gave him a significant cash gift for his second wedding. Do I give him and his new bride yet another cash gift?

They are planning a small wedding overseas, which I won't be attending. All have been — or will be — first weddings for the brides. I don't want the new bride to feel slighted, but on the other hand, it's getting really expensive for me. They live a nomadic life, so material gifts would not be appreciated by them. What's a perplexed mother to do?

— DISGUSTED MOM IN FLORIDA

DEAR MOM: Write them a check and hope the third time is the charm for your nomadic son. Then tell him you're closing your checkbook.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

