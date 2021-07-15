DEAR ABBY: My son and daughter-in-law are sweet, kind and loving people. They are good parents to their son, an adorable toddler, and expect another child in six months. They live in an apartment and would like to rent a home to accommodate their growing family.
The problem is they have six cats and a python. Most rental houses don't allow pets — most certainly not this brood. They have made clear that they will not sacrifice their pets for a place to live. I am very concerned about that many cats and a python cohabitating with a toddler and soon an infant. Please help me reinforce that while it is OK to have a pet, they are not thinking or acting responsibly as parents.
— Very concerned granny
DEAR GRANNY: Have you talked to your son and DIL about your concerns? If you haven't, you should. According to the Mayo Clinic, exposure to cat feces could cause a disease called toxoplasmosis, which can be passed by a pregnant woman to her unborn child. (Look online for further information.)
In addition, many communities have zoning ordinances that dictate what kind and the number of pets people are allowed to keep on their property. When your son and his wife rent a house, they will be expected to abide by those regulations, or they will be in violation of their lease and subject to eviction.