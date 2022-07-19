Mother and grandmother search for help with autistic son

DEAR ABBY: My grandson is 24. He was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome after he graduated from high school. He was first diagnosed with ADHD when he was young, then, years later, as bipolar. Since high school, he spends his time in his bedroom playing video games. He has no social interactions and doesn't engage much, if at all, with his two younger brothers. He also doesn't get along well with his stepfather.
My daughter, his mother, is desperate for help but has been unable to find it. Most programs are designed for children or are too far away. Even trying to find a counselor locally who specializes in Asperger's has led to blind alleys.
Where do we go to find help for him? He's very functional but somewhat naïve socially, and my daughter is fearful of him falling in with the wrong crowd. He has become depressed, and after years of turning his nose up at getting help, he actually wants it now. What do we do?
— SEEKING HELP IN TEXAS
DEAR SEEKING: Forcing help on a person who isn't ready usually accomplishes little. That your grandson is finally willing to accept that he needs help is hopeful. Suggest that your daughter reach out to an organization called AANE, the Asperger/Autism Network, and ask for guidance for her son. To have questions and concerns addressed and to receive information and resources, she should visit aane.org.