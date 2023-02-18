Mother argues with family over her continued support of her adult son

DEAR ABBY: I have two sons, 28 and 23. My 23-year-old has pervasive developmental disorder not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS). He has always struggled in school, with friends, society, jobs and in dealing with his emotional highs and lows.
My older son and his fiancee tell me I should force him to go out on his own — "make him snap out of it." I have tried to explain his condition, but they don't listen because it's not considered a severe disability disease. They are convinced he will be fine and that I need to stop caring for him. My mother and brother, who have been very involved in my son's life, feel I'm doing the right thing by looking for a home where he will have his own separate apartment.
How do I get through to these insistent individuals that I am doing what is best for him? I have supported my oldest son and his fiancee and son extensively over the years, while my youngest son never asks for financial help. I try to give equally of myself to both of my children, and I can't understand why they want to see my youngest suffer. Please advise.
— CARING MOM IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
DEAR CARING MOM: Your older son and his fiancee may have taken the stance they have because of jealousy, greed or ignorance. Your younger son should be forced out on his own so he will "snap out of it"? You are a responsible and protective parent, doing what you feel is right for a son with challenges.
That said, have you considered what his future will be if something should happen to you? For this reason, start a discussion with your son's doctor about what supportive services for him are available should it become necessary, so you — and he — will be prepared. Clearly, your older son and his fiancee can't be counted on.