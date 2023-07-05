<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Mother baffled by daughter's taste in men

DEAR ABBY: I need an attitude adjustment. My sporty, outdoorsy, Type A daughter, who is in her 30s, dates men who are (typically) wussy, milquetoast, dead-fish handshake individuals. She's respectful toward them and doesn't bully them, nor does she mother them, try to change them to "improve" them.

How can I be less critical of her choices, and how do I respond tactfully when she asks me for my impressions of her boyfriends?

— TRYING TO CHANGE

DEAR TRYING: Tell your daughter she doesn't need your endorsement, and that if any of her suitors make her happy, you are happy for her. Then bite your tongue.

