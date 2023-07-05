Mother baffled by daughter's taste in men

DEAR ABBY: I need an attitude adjustment. My sporty, outdoorsy, Type A daughter, who is in her 30s, dates men who are (typically) wussy, milquetoast, dead-fish handshake individuals. She's respectful toward them and doesn't bully them, nor does she mother them, try to change them to "improve" them.
How can I be less critical of her choices, and how do I respond tactfully when she asks me for my impressions of her boyfriends?
— TRYING TO CHANGE
DEAR TRYING: Tell your daughter she doesn't need your endorsement, and that if any of her suitors make her happy, you are happy for her. Then bite your tongue.