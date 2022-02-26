DEAR ABBY: My mother and I have never had the best relationship. It has only gotten worse since my dad passed in 2020, followed by my brother, who passed in 2021. My uncle, Mom's younger brother, also passed in 2021. My problem is that Mom acts like I have no right to grieve. This is all HER grief and HER pain — she has actually told me as much. She has said, more than once, that she doesn't know why I bother to get so upset.
I'm seeing a counselor, but I'm having a hard time forgiving her behavior. I lost my father and my brother! Worse, she tells her friends I don't care about these losses. Please advise.
— GRIEVING AND HEARTBROKEN
DEAR GRIEVING: Continue talking with your counselor not only about your deep sense of grief over the loss of your dad and your brother, but also about your relationship with your mother. Not knowing her, I cannot decide whether she is deep into her own grief or simply so deep into HERSELF that she can't relate to you. I am sorry you didn't mention your age or whether you live with her, but it's important that you work on becoming, at the very least, emotionally independent from her.