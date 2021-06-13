DEAR ABBY: My adult daughter and I had a big argument while she was visiting me. Sadly, we both used words that were hurtful. Afterward, I wrote her a note telling her I loved her and would like to hear from her. She replied in an email that she received my letter, but she is still hurt by the things I said.

I wanted to be the adult in this situation, but I was also hurt by her words and actions, and feel angry that I have to be the one to apologize. I told her I hope that we can put this behind us. Must I apologize even though I told her I am sorry that she is still hurt?

— Wounded in Ohio

DEAR WOUNDED: I see nothing positive to be gained by allowing this to fester any longer. You are the parent in this situation, so if you'd like a resolution, apologize again.

