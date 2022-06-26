Mother feel's youngest son should be in his older brother's wedding party

DEAR ABBY: My husband passed away seven years ago. My oldest son, "Danny," is 29 and is getting married. He has one brother, "Adam," who is 19, and they have always gotten along. I'm really upset that Adam wasn't asked to be in the wedding party, at least as a groomsman.
I'm sure my husband, if he were alive, would have had a talk with Danny about this — especially because ALL FOUR of my husband's brothers were in our wedding party as well as his best friend. I'm upset that I have to bring it to Danny's attention, but I need to address this without making him mad. What's your opinion?
— MATTER OF SCRUPLES
DEAR MATTER: Scruples may have less to do with this than budget restrictions or Adam's young age may have. By all means, mention this to Danny but, after that, refrain from meddling. Your wedding was yours; this one is Danny's and his fiancée's.