DEAR ABBY: My daughter is getting married. Her father and I never married, but legally he's listed as her father. For the past 40 years she has used my last name. Well, her wedding invitation arrived today and her father's name is on it. Mine isn't even mentioned!
My parents and I raised her. Her dad was around but never an active father. I raised her, but he gets the glory and the privilege of walking her down the aisle? She says I'm being "a wacko." Must I accept this and let it go? I feel so hurt that I really don't want to go to the wedding.
— Loving, Left-Out Mom
DEAR MOM: I understand your feelings. If you haven't asked your daughter why she chose to do this, you should. At the least, you deserve an explanation. Please understand that if you refuse to go to her wedding, it could create a permanent rift. There may be grandchildren and milestones you also could miss. Of course, the decision is yours to make, but since you asked me to weigh in, I'm suggesting you take the high road, attend and support your daughter on "her" day.