DEAR ABBY: I need your advice on a certain topic. I'm in my early 30s, and my husband is in his early 20s. We're currently living with my mother-in-law, who has put a damper on my and my husband's relationship. She tells my husband what to do, tries to make decisions for him and doesn't give him a choice about anything.
My husband and I have been talking about moving when the time is right, but she continues to put her 2 cents in. I have been treated like crap by his mother after doing everything possible to help her. I don't know what to do at this point. I'm slowly pulling away from the man I love, and he doesn't seem to care. What should I do?
— Stuck in Ohio
DEAR STUCK: Your husband is barely out of his teens. It may have been an oversight, but you omitted the most important fact from your letter. Why are you two living with his mother? She treats him like a child because that's the way she has always treated him. If you want to save your marriage, move heaven and earth to get the two of you out of there so he can grow up to be independent.