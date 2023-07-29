DEAR ABBY: I am a 49-year-old mother of 10. I always loved my kids dearly and tried my best. But I wanted to be a friend rather than a disciplinarian, and I always gave in. I assumed that because my husband and I never did bad things around them while they were growing up, and because I always resisted peer pressure when I was a teenager, they would follow in our footsteps, but I was wrong. They are now mean to me, and most of them hate me.
I sometimes feel like I don't want to go on because I'll always feel sad and depressed. I can't remember the last time I was happy and didn't dread waking up every morning. Please find time to answer and give me some hope again.
— BROKEN IN WEST VIRGINIA
DEAR BROKEN: It's time you stopped depending on your children to validate you, and began recognizing that, for better or worse, you did the best you could as a parent. Please discuss this with your religious adviser AND your physician. You need more help than I can offer in a letter, but those are the places to start. There are better days ahead.